Left Menu

Tragedy Under Pressure: The Fate of a Young Lekhpal

A 28-year-old lekhpal, Sudhir Kumar, died by suicide amid alleged work pressure related to election duties in Fatehpur district. His death, occurring a day before his wedding, sparked protests among revenue staff, who demanded accountability from officials and called for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:50 IST
Tragedy Under Pressure: The Fate of a Young Lekhpal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Sudhir Kumar, a 28-year-old lekhpal from Fatehpur, died by suicide a day before his wedding, citing immense work pressure. The situation has ignited protests from revenue staff, who allege that excessive workload contributed to his decision to end his life.

Sudir Kumar, assigned to the Khajua block of Bindki tehsil, was found hanging in his room. Despite being granted leave, he was reportedly scolded by a senior officer for missing duty. This has led to an FIR being lodged against the officer and another person suspected of abetting the act.

Protestors, led by the UP Lekhpal Association, are demanding wider accountability and charges under the SC/ST Act. A detailed investigation has been promised by authorities to address the allegations and prevent further distress among government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

 India
2
Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

 India
3
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights

 Global
4
South Korea's Space Milestone: Nuri Rocket's Successful Launch

South Korea's Space Milestone: Nuri Rocket's Successful Launch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025