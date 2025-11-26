Tragedy Under Pressure: The Fate of a Young Lekhpal

In a tragic incident, Sudhir Kumar, a 28-year-old lekhpal from Fatehpur, died by suicide a day before his wedding, citing immense work pressure. The situation has ignited protests from revenue staff, who allege that excessive workload contributed to his decision to end his life.

Sudir Kumar, assigned to the Khajua block of Bindki tehsil, was found hanging in his room. Despite being granted leave, he was reportedly scolded by a senior officer for missing duty. This has led to an FIR being lodged against the officer and another person suspected of abetting the act.

Protestors, led by the UP Lekhpal Association, are demanding wider accountability and charges under the SC/ST Act. A detailed investigation has been promised by authorities to address the allegations and prevent further distress among government employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)