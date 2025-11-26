Constitution Day Sparks Political Discourse: Duties, Rights, and Unity in Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to honor their constitutional duties during Constitution Day, emphasizing that freedom encompasses both rights and responsibilities. Leaders across the political spectrum emphasized the importance of adhering to the Constitution in its true essence.

The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. Prime Minister Modi noted that it was this Constitution that enabled someone from a modest background like himself to lead the nation, highlighting the transformative power of these principles.

The event sparked debate between BJP and Congress, with accusations of constitutional subversion flying from both sides. Justice Surya Kant and President Droupadi Murmu underscored the need for justice access and national duty, reinforcing the Constitution as a guiding document for unity and progress.

