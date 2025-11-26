Constitution Day Sparks Political Discourse: Duties, Rights, and Unity in Focus
On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of constitutional duties, encouraging unity beyond rights. The celebration highlighted diverse views as BJP and Congress clashed over constitutional principles. Justice Kant stressed access to justice, while President Murmu called for national adherence to constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens to honor their constitutional duties during Constitution Day, emphasizing that freedom encompasses both rights and responsibilities. Leaders across the political spectrum emphasized the importance of adhering to the Constitution in its true essence.
The day commemorates the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. Prime Minister Modi noted that it was this Constitution that enabled someone from a modest background like himself to lead the nation, highlighting the transformative power of these principles.
The event sparked debate between BJP and Congress, with accusations of constitutional subversion flying from both sides. Justice Surya Kant and President Droupadi Murmu underscored the need for justice access and national duty, reinforcing the Constitution as a guiding document for unity and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM
India's Constitution: A Living Promise of Justice and Unity
BJP Hits Back at Congress Over Constitutional Allegations
Presidential Visit: Strengthening Unity through Meditative Initiatives
Delhi's Breathless Battle: Congress Urges Action on Air Quality Crisis