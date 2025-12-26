Indian Youth Congress to Launch 'Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra'

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has announced the launch of an 'Aravalli Satyagraha Yatra' beginning January 7 to demand the withdrawal of a controversial government proposal that seeks to redefine the Aravalli mountain range.

The march, set to traverse from Gujarat through Rajasthan and Haryana before concluding in Delhi on January 20, aims to enforce a complete ban on mining activities in the region.

IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib criticised the government's proposal, alleging intentions to hand over parts of the Aravalli range to powerful industrialists. He urged the criteria be revised and the region declared ecologically sensitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)