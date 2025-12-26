Odisha Congress Demands Power Reforms: Free Electricity for Domestic and Agricultural Consumers

The Odisha Congress is pressing for significant power reforms, demanding the removal of additional security deposits imposed on domestic power consumers. The call also extends to providing free electricity for agricultural purposes. Led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, the party seeks to alleviate the burden on domestic users.

In a press conference, Das criticized Tata Power for its security charges and noted that while Odisha generates low-cost electricity using its own resources, its domestic consumers face exploitation. He pointed to states like Punjab, benefiting from Odisha's coal, as examples of better consumer policies.

Das highlighted that despite agriculture only accounting for two percent of consumption, industries dominate power usage, yet no free electricity is provided to farmers. He suggested a minor tariff increase for industries to subsidize domestic and agricultural power, and announced plans for statewide protests on December 29.

(With inputs from agencies.)