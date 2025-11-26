Left Menu

Al Battar-II: Strengthening Strategic Military Ties

The joint military exercise, Al Battar-II, involving Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, enhanced soldiers' operational skills. Held from November 18 to 26, it focused on counter-terrorism in urban settings and reinforced the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed in September, strengthening military ties and regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:52 IST
Al Battar-II: Strengthening Strategic Military Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A joint military exercise involving soldiers from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia concluded this Wednesday, aiming to enhance troops' operational proficiency.

The exercise, titled Al Battar-II, took place between November 18 and 26 in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. It included combat teams from Pakistan's Army Special Services Group and the Saudi Army, as stated in an official government release.

This exercise followed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement on September 17, stipulating that an attack on one signatory will be seen as an attack on both. Pakistan's Special Services Group General Officer Commanding attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest, with senior military figures from Saudi Arabia also in attendance.

According to the military, troops displayed exceptional skills and professionalism during the drills. Al Battar-II concentrated on improving joint counter-terrorism capabilities, particularly urban combat, countering improvised explosive devices, and refining tactical procedures through integrated training.

The exercise has further solidified the historical military relationship between the two nations, achieving all training objectives and reinforcing their commitment to regional peace, security, and mutual defense readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

Markets Rally as December Rate Cut Looms, Tech Stocks Surge

 Global
2
Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

 India
3
Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

Rajasthan High Court's Landmark Ruling on Highway Liquor Outlets

 India
4
India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

India-US Counter-narcotics Collaboration Surges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025