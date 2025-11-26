Al Battar-II: Strengthening Strategic Military Ties

A joint military exercise involving soldiers from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia concluded this Wednesday, aiming to enhance troops' operational proficiency.

The exercise, titled Al Battar-II, took place between November 18 and 26 in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. It included combat teams from Pakistan's Army Special Services Group and the Saudi Army, as stated in an official government release.

This exercise followed the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement on September 17, stipulating that an attack on one signatory will be seen as an attack on both. Pakistan's Special Services Group General Officer Commanding attended the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest, with senior military figures from Saudi Arabia also in attendance.

According to the military, troops displayed exceptional skills and professionalism during the drills. Al Battar-II concentrated on improving joint counter-terrorism capabilities, particularly urban combat, countering improvised explosive devices, and refining tactical procedures through integrated training.

The exercise has further solidified the historical military relationship between the two nations, achieving all training objectives and reinforcing their commitment to regional peace, security, and mutual defense readiness.

