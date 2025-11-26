India's Constitution: A Living Promise of Justice and Unity
Justice Vikram Nath highlighted India's Constitution as a dynamic framework promoting justice and unity during Constitution Day celebrations. With focus on transparency and representation, speakers emphasized gender equality in judiciary roles. The event underscored the Constitution's role in evolving democracy while maintaining foundational values.
At Constitution Day celebrations, Senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath referred to India's Constitution as a "living promise." He emphasized its role as a guiding framework that has enabled justice and pluralism in the country.
The event, attended by key figures like President Droupadi Murmu and Chief Justice Surya Kant, called for increased transparency and gender representation in the judiciary. Currently, women hold only a small percentage of judicial roles.
Highlighting structural disadvantages, the Bar Council of India Chairman stressed the need for better opportunities for middle-class lawyers. Other speakers noted India's positioning to become a global center for mediation and arbitration under its resilient governance systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
