Pakistan Secures Seat on Powerful OPCW Council

Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the term 2026–2028. This council plays a pivotal role in enforcing the Chemical Weapons Convention, the most effective disarmament treaty globally, eliminating weapons of mass destruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:25 IST
In a significant diplomatic achievement, Pakistan has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the 2026–2028 term. The announcement was made by the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

The election took place during the 30th Session of the Conference of States Parties (CSP-30), which convened in The Hague from November 24 to 28. The convention boasts 193 States Parties and is recognized as the most successful disarmament treaty in history for eliminating an entire class of weapons of mass destruction.

The Executive Council holds the crucial role of policy-making for the OPCW, ensuring that member states comply with the treaty. Additionally, it assists in the scientific and economic development of its members through peaceful chemical applications.

