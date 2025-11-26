Tragic Turn in South Delhi: Unraveling a Mysterious Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi as Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia, reportedly died by suicide. According to police, Deepti, aged 38, was discovered hanging at her residence by her husband.

Sources within the police department revealed the recovery of a diary from Deepti's room, which contained references to ongoing disputes with her husband. This information comes amidst claims by Deepti's brother, Rishab, questioning her husband's behavior, though the family lawyer refutes these allegations, emphasizing the absence of blame in the note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel confirmed the incident occurred on November 25 and detailed subsequent police actions, including a post-mortem. The Chaurasia family lawyer described media reports of discord as "baseless" and stressed their cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)