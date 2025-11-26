Tensions Rise After Calf Head Discovered in Shimla

A disturbing incident unfolded in Shimla district as police registered a case on Wednesday following the discovery of a slaughtered calf's head. The case targets an unknown person, believed to have committed the act to incite religious tensions.

The matter came to light after Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Bajrot village, filed a complaint. Sharma reported seeing the severed head on the roadside near Chinchwa, suspecting the act aimed to offend Hindu religious sentiments.

Authorities have filed charges under sections 325, 196, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, addressing crimes of animal mischief and religious discord. An investigation into the case is currently underway, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)