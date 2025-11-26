Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Calf Head Discovered in Shimla

A calf's severed head in Shimla district prompted police to register a case against an unknown individual for potentially inciting religious discord. The incident, considered a deliberate act to harm Hindu sentiments, is being investigated under various legal sections for promoting disharmony and religious outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:46 IST
A disturbing incident unfolded in Shimla district as police registered a case on Wednesday following the discovery of a slaughtered calf's head. The case targets an unknown person, believed to have committed the act to incite religious tensions.

The matter came to light after Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Bajrot village, filed a complaint. Sharma reported seeing the severed head on the roadside near Chinchwa, suspecting the act aimed to offend Hindu religious sentiments.

Authorities have filed charges under sections 325, 196, and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, addressing crimes of animal mischief and religious discord. An investigation into the case is currently underway, according to police reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

