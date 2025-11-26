India Criticizes China's Actions at Shanghai Airport Amid Strained Bilateral Relations
India has condemned China's treatment of Arunachal Pradesh resident Pema Wang Thongdok at Shanghai airport, highlighting the issue as a setback in the two nations' efforts to restore trust and diplomatic ties. The incident underscores ongoing border tensions, challenging India and China's recent initiatives to normalize relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:03 IST
- Country:
- India
India has sharply criticized China's detention of an Arunachal Pradesh resident at Shanghai airport, warning that such arbitrary actions hinder efforts to rebuild mutual trust between the two nations.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized peace in border regions as essential for India-China relations, following persistent disputes over Arunachal Pradesh.
Jaiswal reiterated India's sovereignty over the region, dismissing China's claims, as both countries work towards improving diplomatic ties through initiatives like resumed flights and the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare Over Detention at Shanghai Airport
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After Passport Dispute at Shanghai Airport
Diplomatic Clash: Indian Woman's Ordeal at Shanghai Airport Stirs Controversy
Arunachal CM Slams China's Racial Mockery at Shanghai Airport
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Detention of Indian Woman at Shanghai Airport