India Criticizes China's Actions at Shanghai Airport Amid Strained Bilateral Relations

India has sharply criticized China's detention of an Arunachal Pradesh resident at Shanghai airport, warning that such arbitrary actions hinder efforts to rebuild mutual trust between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized peace in border regions as essential for India-China relations, following persistent disputes over Arunachal Pradesh.

Jaiswal reiterated India's sovereignty over the region, dismissing China's claims, as both countries work towards improving diplomatic ties through initiatives like resumed flights and the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.