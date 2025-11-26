Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

The Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has made a significant breakthrough, cracking a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a pivotal smuggler, an official announced on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that 5.084 kg of heroin, 1.681 kg of ICE (Methamphetamine), and Rs 6.50 lakh were seized from Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran.

Further investigation continues, aiming to dismantle the entire drug network by tracing its backward and forward linkages, while efforts intensify to apprehend two absconding associates.