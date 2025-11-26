Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Major Drug Trafficking Network

Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking network, arresting key smuggler Akashdeep Singh. Authorities recovered significant quantities of heroin and methamphetamine, alongside cash. The investigation aims to uncover the network's full scope and apprehend other associates involved in the illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:27 IST
The Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has made a significant breakthrough, cracking a drug trafficking module with the arrest of a pivotal smuggler, an official announced on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that 5.084 kg of heroin, 1.681 kg of ICE (Methamphetamine), and Rs 6.50 lakh were seized from Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Goindwal Sahib, Tarn Taran.

Further investigation continues, aiming to dismantle the entire drug network by tracing its backward and forward linkages, while efforts intensify to apprehend two absconding associates.

