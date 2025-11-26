Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

The Faridabad police have swiftly apprehended three individuals connected to a recent robbery, recovering Rs 21 lakh and two motorcycles, a police spokesperson revealed on Wednesday.

Rohit Kansal, a chartered accountant from Ballabhgarh, reported being ambushed and robbed of Rs 25 lakh while traveling home on his scooter. The incident occurred Monday evening near Sihi Gate, where three men blocked his path, assaulted him, and made off with the cash after threatening him with a weapon.

Authorities quickly acted on Kansal's complaint, leading to the arrest of suspects Naveen, Abhishek alias Abhi, and another Abhishek, all from Nariyala village. Naveen, the alleged mastermind, exploited Kansal's routine to execute the heist. Naveen is under police remand, while the others await judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)