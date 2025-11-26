Left Menu

Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed

Faridabad police apprehended three suspects involved in a robbery, recovering Rs 21 lakh and motorcycles. Rohit Kansal, a resident CA, was robbed of Rs 25 lakh on Monday. The mastermind, Naveen, planned the heist knowing Kansal's movements. Naveen is now in police remand, with two others in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:42 IST
Faridabad's Swift Justice: Robbery Ringleader Nabbed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Faridabad police have swiftly apprehended three individuals connected to a recent robbery, recovering Rs 21 lakh and two motorcycles, a police spokesperson revealed on Wednesday.

Rohit Kansal, a chartered accountant from Ballabhgarh, reported being ambushed and robbed of Rs 25 lakh while traveling home on his scooter. The incident occurred Monday evening near Sihi Gate, where three men blocked his path, assaulted him, and made off with the cash after threatening him with a weapon.

Authorities quickly acted on Kansal's complaint, leading to the arrest of suspects Naveen, Abhishek alias Abhi, and another Abhishek, all from Nariyala village. Naveen, the alleged mastermind, exploited Kansal's routine to execute the heist. Naveen is under police remand, while the others await judicial proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
2
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India
3
Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

Trump Cleared: Georgia Prosecutors Drop Election Interference Charges

 Global
4
The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

The Alleged International Plot Against Congress in 2014

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025