Ukraine's Peace Push Amid Global Negotiations: A Critical Juncture

Ukraine is poised to submit its latest peace proposals to US officials on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, ahead of critical discussions with leaders from 30 countries that support Kyiv's stance against Russia.

Global tension mounts as the United States pushes for a settlement with input from European leaders such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks come as President Donald Trump, via phone, pushed for Zelenskyy to be realistic about the negotiations.

Amid dwindling foreign military aid, Zelenskyy is balancing between defending Ukraine's interests and adhering to pressure for an expedited compromise. Europe's Coalition of the Willing continues to back Zelenskyy, striving for a peace settlement to prevent future Russian aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)