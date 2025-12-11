Left Menu

Ukraine's Peace Push Amid Global Negotiations: A Critical Juncture

Ukraine is set to deliver new peace proposals to the US as global leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, engage in urgent talks. With decreasing military aid, President Zelenskyy walks a diplomatic tightrope during negotiations with Russia under US pressure for compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-12-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 06:21 IST
Ukraine's Peace Push Amid Global Negotiations: A Critical Juncture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is poised to submit its latest peace proposals to US officials on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced, ahead of critical discussions with leaders from 30 countries that support Kyiv's stance against Russia.

Global tension mounts as the United States pushes for a settlement with input from European leaders such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks come as President Donald Trump, via phone, pushed for Zelenskyy to be realistic about the negotiations.

Amid dwindling foreign military aid, Zelenskyy is balancing between defending Ukraine's interests and adhering to pressure for an expedited compromise. Europe's Coalition of the Willing continues to back Zelenskyy, striving for a peace settlement to prevent future Russian aggressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025