Italy's Delayed Consent Bill Sparks Controversy

Italy's Senate has delayed a critical debate on a landmark bill intended to redefine sex without consent as rape, revealing fractures within Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's governing coalition.

The bill, which passed Italy's lower house, seeks to impose a prison sentence of six to twelve years for non-consensual sexual acts. Current Italian laws define rape as involving violence or abuse, but do not consider lack of consent as grounds for prosecution.

The proposed legislation was backed by an unusual bipartisan effort between Meloni and the opposition Democratic Party. Its ratification was anticipated on November 25, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. However, the League party, led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, called for a delay citing concerns over reduced penalties in specific cases.

Salvini expressed support for the law but warned of potential judicial overload and misuse. Alessandro Zan of the Democratic Party condemned the delay as sending a negative message about women's safety.

As tension flares, the Italian government downplayed the decision, with Minister for the Family Eugenia Roccella emphasizing the need for a robust law.

Simultaneously, a separate legislative effort saw parliament approve categorizing femicide as a distinct crime, punishable by life imprisonment. Prime Minister Meloni lauded this decision but did not comment on the stalled consent legislation.