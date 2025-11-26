Controversial Shrine Demolition Sparks Discussion in Haridwar

A controversial shrine, allegedly constructed on encroached land in Haridwar's Piran Kaliyar area, has been demolished by authorities on Wednesday. According to officials, the land had been reserved for a hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal confirmed the demolition was executed amidst heavy police deployment due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

Roorkee Magistrate Deepak Seth revealed that a notice was initially issued demanding the removal of the illegal construction. Following non-compliance by the stipulated deadline, administrative forces took action and dismantled the structure using a bulldozer, highlighting the administration's resolute stance on the issue.

The move forms part of the Uttarakhand government's broader campaign against illegal encroachments, with a stern message that such unauthorized religious constructions will face strict repercussions in the future, ensuring lawful occupancy of government-designated spaces.