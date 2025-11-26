Left Menu

Controversial Shrine Demolition Sparks Discussion in Haridwar

A shrine, alleged to be constructed on government land designated for a hospital in Haridwar's Piran Kaliyar area, was demolished amid heavy police presence. Officials, including SSP Pramod Singh Dobal and Roorkee Magistrate Deepak Seth, emphasized the Uttarakhand government's commitment to removing illegal structures.

Updated: 26-11-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:35 IST
Controversial Shrine Demolition Sparks Discussion in Haridwar
A controversial shrine, allegedly constructed on encroached land in Haridwar's Piran Kaliyar area, has been demolished by authorities on Wednesday. According to officials, the land had been reserved for a hospital. Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Singh Dobal confirmed the demolition was executed amidst heavy police deployment due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

Roorkee Magistrate Deepak Seth revealed that a notice was initially issued demanding the removal of the illegal construction. Following non-compliance by the stipulated deadline, administrative forces took action and dismantled the structure using a bulldozer, highlighting the administration's resolute stance on the issue.

The move forms part of the Uttarakhand government's broader campaign against illegal encroachments, with a stern message that such unauthorized religious constructions will face strict repercussions in the future, ensuring lawful occupancy of government-designated spaces.

