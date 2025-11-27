Shooting Near White House Puts National Guard on Alert

Two National Guard soldiers were shot near the White House on Wednesday, officials reported, though their current conditions remain unclear. The incident prompted immediate responses from emergency services, including the landing of a helicopter on the National Mall.

The Joint DC Task Force confirmed an incident occurred near the White House, but details remain scarce concerning the involvement of National Guard members. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser's office are closely monitoring the situation.

President Donald Trump, who was in Florida at the time, has been briefed and is aware of the developments. Hundreds of National Guard members continue to patrol the capital following an emergency order issued in August.