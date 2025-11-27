Security Breach Near White House: National Guard Members Shot
Two National Guard members were shot near the White House, prompting a lockdown. President Trump was in Florida while Vice President Vance was in Kentucky. A suspect is in custody and the area has been secured. The incident underscores security concerns in the nation's capital.
In a shocking security breach, two National Guard members were shot on Wednesday near the White House, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who posted about the incident on social media.
The White House was locked down during the incident, though President Donald Trump was reported to be in Florida. Washington police have taken one suspect into custody, and authorities have since secured the area.
While details remain sparse, the situation highlights ongoing security challenges in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance remains in Kentucky. Officials, including the U.S. Secret Service, have yet to comment on the developing story.
