Left Menu

Security Breach Near White House: National Guard Members Shot

Two National Guard members were shot near the White House, prompting a lockdown. President Trump was in Florida while Vice President Vance was in Kentucky. A suspect is in custody and the area has been secured. The incident underscores security concerns in the nation's capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 01:45 IST
Security Breach Near White House: National Guard Members Shot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking security breach, two National Guard members were shot on Wednesday near the White House, according to U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who posted about the incident on social media.

The White House was locked down during the incident, though President Donald Trump was reported to be in Florida. Washington police have taken one suspect into custody, and authorities have since secured the area.

While details remain sparse, the situation highlights ongoing security challenges in Washington, as Vice President JD Vance remains in Kentucky. Officials, including the U.S. Secret Service, have yet to comment on the developing story.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025