Shooting League of India: A New Era in Sporting Excellence

The inaugural Shooting League of India, organized by the National Rifle Association of India, will take place from February 16 to 26, 2026. The franchise-based league features mixed-team events across pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines, aiming to inspire future generations with its world-class competition.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:49 IST
Shooting League of India: A New Era in Sporting Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that the inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) will take place from February 16 to 26, 2026. The event aligns with the International Shooting Sport Federation's 2026 calendar to avoid international competition conflicts.

This franchise-based league will showcase top shooters from India and worldwide in a mixed-team format across pistol, rifle, and shotgun disciplines. NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo described the league as a significant milestone for the sport, designed with an athlete-first approach and aimed at maximizing participation through strategic alignment with the global calendar.

The league will feature mixed team events in various categories and will see players drafted across four tiers, ensuring a diverse range of participants, including international stars and promising Indian talent. With a premium broadcast and engaging storylines, the SLI promises to offer high-quality sporting drama, as noted by former World Champion Ronjan Sodhi.

