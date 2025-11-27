Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

Last week, the Trump administration directed U.S. diplomats to lobby against pro-migration policies globally, focusing on the issues of crime and social cohesion allegedly linked to immigration. The instructions, communicated via a State Department cable, emphasize reducing mass migration's perceived negative impacts.

The cable, sent to U.S. embassies across Europe and other Western regions, urges diplomats to gather data on migration-related crimes and analyze host countries' responses. It advocates for policy reforms that prioritize local community safety over migration programs.

Internationalization of Trump's anti-migration stance is evident as officials campaign for a rollback of asylum protections. This, coupled with a significant cut to refugee admissions, marks a shift towards more stringent global migration policies. The administration argues that uncontrolled migration poses a human rights challenge, despite lacking supporting data.

(With inputs from agencies.)