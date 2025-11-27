Left Menu

Rachakonda Police's Reformative Initiative: History-Sheeters Turn Traffic Guides

Rachakonda Police have initiated a reform by involving 70 history-sheeters in traffic management duties, aiding their reintegration into society. These individuals help manage traffic, guide commuters, and educate the public on traffic rules. The initiative aims to transform past offenders into responsible citizens.

Updated: 27-11-2025 08:52 IST
  • India

The Rachakonda Police have embarked on an unprecedented initiative, enlisting 70 history-sheeters to assist in traffic management duties across key junctions in the city.

This project is not only engaging these individuals in regulating traffic but also utilizing their efforts to guide commuters and educate the public on traffic violations, alongside other volunteers and constables.

This reform initiative is part of a broader effort to aid the reintegration of past offenders, fostering a sense of responsibility and community purpose. The history-sheeters involved have expressed positivity about their roles, which mark a shift from stigma to societal contributors.

