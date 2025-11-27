Rachakonda Police's Reformative Initiative: History-Sheeters Turn Traffic Guides

The Rachakonda Police have embarked on an unprecedented initiative, enlisting 70 history-sheeters to assist in traffic management duties across key junctions in the city.

This project is not only engaging these individuals in regulating traffic but also utilizing their efforts to guide commuters and educate the public on traffic violations, alongside other volunteers and constables.

This reform initiative is part of a broader effort to aid the reintegration of past offenders, fostering a sense of responsibility and community purpose. The history-sheeters involved have expressed positivity about their roles, which mark a shift from stigma to societal contributors.

(With inputs from agencies.)