Voter List Discrepancies Unearthed: West Bengal's 26 Lakh Mismatches

The Election Commission of West Bengal has identified discrepancies in voter rolls, with 26 lakh names not matching records from 2002. This issue, found through a large-scale digitisation effort, highlights potential gaps in voter record accuracy, though mismatches don't automatically lead to voter removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission in West Bengal has uncovered significant discrepancies in the current electoral rolls, revealing that nearly 26 lakh voter names failed to match those from 2002 entries, as disclosed by an official.

This mismatch was identified following the digitisation and cross-verification against the SIR rolls compiled between 2002 and 2006. The current initiative encompasses participation across different states, aiming to ensure accuracy.

However, officials have clarified that such mapping discrepancies do not result in automatic voter roll removals. The ongoing digitisation may further alter these numbers as the process progresses.

