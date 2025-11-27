Mystery of the Missing Newborn: Kushinagar Medical College Under Scrutiny

A newborn baby boy has mysteriously disappeared from the special newborn care unit of Kushinagar Medical College, according to local police sources. The incident has sparked an outcry from the family and prompted a police investigation.

Reena, the mother, delivered the child on Tuesday evening. Due to reported breathing complications, the newborn was moved to the special care unit. However, by Wednesday morning, when the father, Pradeep Kumar, visited, the baby was missing, with a record of his name still present in the hospital register.

The distraught family has filed a police complaint and staged protests, holding a nursing staff member responsible for the disappearance. Law enforcement, including Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma, has taken the matter seriously, assigning the investigation to the Padrauna Circle Officer. Despite these efforts, the infant remains unlocated.