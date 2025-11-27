Illegal Foetal Sex Determination Racket Busted in Maharashtra Cattle Shed

In a shocking discovery, police have busted an illegal foetal sex determination and abortion operation in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The racket was being run from a cattle shed, where two individuals were arrested on Wednesday.

The police identified the suspects as a pathology lab owner and a local youth, neither of whom possess medical qualifications. Authorities conducted a raid following a tip-off, leading to the capture of the accused while they were performing illegal sex determination tests. Alongside, three women were found awaiting tests.

Officials reported that the operation had been active for several months, strategically located in a concealed cattle shed adjacent to a school in Gawliwadi, to escape public scrutiny. Seized items included medical testing equipment, abortion pills, and mobile phones. The primary suspects apprehended were part of a larger crackdown on similar illegal medical activities in the region.

