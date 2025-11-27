Left Menu

Illegal Foetal Sex Determination Racket Busted in Maharashtra Cattle Shed

A clandestine operation conducting foetal sex determination and illegal abortions was busted in a cattle shed in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Two individuals, including a pathology lab owner and a youth, were arrested. Authorities dismantled the racketeering scheme which had been operational for several months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, police have busted an illegal foetal sex determination and abortion operation in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The racket was being run from a cattle shed, where two individuals were arrested on Wednesday.

The police identified the suspects as a pathology lab owner and a local youth, neither of whom possess medical qualifications. Authorities conducted a raid following a tip-off, leading to the capture of the accused while they were performing illegal sex determination tests. Alongside, three women were found awaiting tests.

Officials reported that the operation had been active for several months, strategically located in a concealed cattle shed adjacent to a school in Gawliwadi, to escape public scrutiny. Seized items included medical testing equipment, abortion pills, and mobile phones. The primary suspects apprehended were part of a larger crackdown on similar illegal medical activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

