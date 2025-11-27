Left Menu

Redefining Aravalli: An Environmental Setback?

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for the Environment Ministry's redefinition of Aravalli Hills. The new definition drastically reduces their recognized area, potentially opening it to mining and construction. This has raised concerns about severe environmental and public health impacts, prompting calls for immediate policy review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:26 IST
Redefining Aravalli: An Environmental Setback?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has voiced strong opposition against the Modi government's recent move to redefine the Aravalli Hills, citing significant environmental and public health risks. The controversial new definition put forth by the Environment Ministry could shrink the recognized area of these ancient hills by 90%, critics warn.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh expressed concern that while the new definition aims to limit mining, it may inadvertently permit extensive unregulated activities in the region. The Supreme Court's acceptance of this proposal has added urgency to demands for an immediate reassessment.

Environmentalists worry that the redefinition could lead to increased mining and construction, severely impacting air quality across the National Capital Region. With the Congress calling for swift action, the debate over the future of the Aravalli Hills intensifies.

TRENDING

1
David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

David Beckham Champions New Age Learning in India

 Global
2

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
3
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
4
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025