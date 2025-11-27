Redefining Aravalli: An Environmental Setback?
The Congress has criticized the Modi government for the Environment Ministry's redefinition of Aravalli Hills. The new definition drastically reduces their recognized area, potentially opening it to mining and construction. This has raised concerns about severe environmental and public health impacts, prompting calls for immediate policy review.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has voiced strong opposition against the Modi government's recent move to redefine the Aravalli Hills, citing significant environmental and public health risks. The controversial new definition put forth by the Environment Ministry could shrink the recognized area of these ancient hills by 90%, critics warn.
Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh expressed concern that while the new definition aims to limit mining, it may inadvertently permit extensive unregulated activities in the region. The Supreme Court's acceptance of this proposal has added urgency to demands for an immediate reassessment.
Environmentalists worry that the redefinition could lead to increased mining and construction, severely impacting air quality across the National Capital Region. With the Congress calling for swift action, the debate over the future of the Aravalli Hills intensifies.
