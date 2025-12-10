Left Menu

Transnet and ICTSI's Strategic Partnership to Transform Durban's Container Terminal

Transnet has secured a 25-year agreement with terminal operator ICTSI to renovate Durban's busiest container terminal. This move is part of efforts to boost exports by enhancing the performance of the terminal that handles over 40% of South Africa's container traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:44 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a significant move to bolster its export capabilities, South African state logistics group Transnet has entered into a 25-year concession with ICTSI, a terminal operator based in the Philippines. The agreement, formalized on Wednesday, aims to modernize Durban's busiest container terminal.

The Durban Container Terminal Pier 2, which processes more than 40% of the nation's container traffic, is slated for a substantial upgrade starting January next year. ICTSI will assume operational control, bringing in new equipment and advanced technology to elevate capacity and efficiency.

Michelle Phillips, Transnet's Chief Executive, emphasized the strategic necessity of collaborating with private firms to enhance the state-owned company's operations. The majority shareholding in a special purpose vehicle for this partnership underlines Transnet's commitment despite previous legal hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

