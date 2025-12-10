Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels Enter East Congo Town Amidst Tensions

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have pushed into the town of Uvira in eastern Congo, near the Burundi border, according to multiple sources including locals and military officials. The move highlights the escalating tensions in the region, which is known for its abundant mineral resources.

This development comes on the heels of a meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Washington, where they reiterated their commitment to a U.S.-brokered peace agreement. Despite Rwanda's claims of using its troops for 'defensive measures' in eastern Congo, evidence of their support for M23 rebels has been noted by the U.S. and United Nations.

Earlier reports confirmed that M23 had captured the town of Luvungi, the main battleground since February, and intense combat continues near the villages of Sange and Kiliba. As of Wednesday afternoon, control of Uvira by M23 remained uncertain amid persistent gunfire, leaving residents in a state of fear and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)