IIM Nagpur and Chandrapur Forest Academy Join Forces for Leadership and Management Training

IIM Nagpur has partnered with Chandrapur Forest Academy to train forestry officers and government personnel in modern management practices, enhancing their leadership, communication, and policy analysis skills. This collaboration aims to improve the governance and sustainability of forest resources and better serve forest-dependent communities.

The Indian Institute of Management Nagpur has entered into an agreement with the Chandrapur Forest Academy to offer training in contemporary management techniques to forest officers and government personnel. This initiative will enhance their skills in leadership, communication, policy analysis, and sustainability, thereby enabling improved service delivery to the population.

According to IIM Nagpur, strengthening the governance of forest resources and addressing sustainability challenges are central to national development. The collaboration includes a variety of activities such as training, research, consultancy, and public policy development. It highlights sustainable forestry practices along with Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives.

The exchange of trainees, students, and resources will further support this initiative, fostering a people-centric approach to forestry. This partnership is expected to enhance services to citizens and communities dependent on forests, as noted by Chief Wildlife Warden M S Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

