Kerala Stands Firm Against Central Labour Codes

Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has asserted that the state will not implement the Centre's Labour Codes. Despite most states moving forward with implementation, Kerala maintains its opposition. Sivankutty emphasized that the state government did not bow to central pressures and stopped all procedures related to the codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:49 IST
Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty has taken a firm stance against adopting the Centre's Labour Codes in the state. On Thursday, he clarified to reporters that while many states have progressed with the implementation of the codes, Kerala remains adamant in its opposition.

Sivankutty highlighted that during a meeting held by the Union Labour Ministry, Kerala was clear in expressing its refusal to implement the codes. He denied any allegations of the state yielding to central pressure, emphasizing that no letter of acceptance was issued by Kerala.

The draft regulations related to the codes were previously notified, but no further action has been taken in the past three years. Sivankutty reassured that steps were taken transparently and encouraged public opinion on the matter. Moreover, he confirmed plans to engage with trade union representatives and possibly hold a labour conclave to address these issues in December.

