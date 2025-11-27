Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life at Nilambur Estate

A tragic incident unfolded at a rubber estate near Nilambur, where a migrant worker lost his life in a wild elephant attack. Police authorities have confirmed the death.

The victim, Charu Uravon, hailed from Jharkhand and was working in Moolepadam. Colleagues found his body after returning from their duties. Authorities, including the police and the Forest Department, confirmed that he was a victim of a wild elephant.

The estate borders the Nilambur forest, an area known for wandering elephants. Officials have commenced legal proceedings, marking the case as an unnatural death, and efforts are ongoing to locate the elephant responsible for the attack.