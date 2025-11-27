Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Wild Elephant Attack Claims Life at Nilambur Estate

Charu Uravon, a migrant worker from Jharkhand employed as a rubber tapper in Nilambur, was killed by a wild elephant. Police and the Forest Department are investigating the incident, and efforts to trace the elephant are underway. The area is known for frequent elephant intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 27-11-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 13:58 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a rubber estate near Nilambur, where a migrant worker lost his life in a wild elephant attack. Police authorities have confirmed the death.

The victim, Charu Uravon, hailed from Jharkhand and was working in Moolepadam. Colleagues found his body after returning from their duties. Authorities, including the police and the Forest Department, confirmed that he was a victim of a wild elephant.

The estate borders the Nilambur forest, an area known for wandering elephants. Officials have commenced legal proceedings, marking the case as an unnatural death, and efforts are ongoing to locate the elephant responsible for the attack.

