Kerala CM Urges MPs to Tackle Key State Issues at the Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon the state's MPs to advocate for critical issues at the central level, focusing on amendments to the Wildlife Protection Act and enhanced financial assistance for Wayanad's landslide-affected areas.

During an online meeting with MPs and state ministers, Vijayan emphasized the need for the President's approval to enforce changes to the Wildlife Protection Act, and he encouraged MPs to push for this approval.

Other priorities include securing Rs 620 crore under a centrally sponsored scheme to address human-wildlife conflict, increasing funds for landslide reconstruction, adjusting Kerala's borrowing limit, and pursuing various rail infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)