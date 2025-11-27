Left Menu

Swiss Lawmakers Challenge Gifts to Trump Amidst Tariff Agreement

Swiss lawmakers have urged prosecutors to determine whether gifts presented to U.S. President Donald Trump by Swiss business leaders violated Switzerland's anti-bribery laws. This inquiry comes after Switzerland and the U.S. agreed to reduce tariffs on Swiss goods. The gifts allegedly include a Rolex watch and a gold bar.

  • Switzerland

Two Swiss lawmakers have requested an investigation into gifts given to U.S. President Donald Trump by Swiss business figures, potentially breaching anti-bribery laws. Among the reported gifts are a Rolex watch and a gold bar.

This legal challenge follows a recently signed framework agreement between Switzerland and the U.S. that lowers tariffs on Swiss products from 39% to 15%. The timing of the agreement, occurring shortly after the business leaders' visit to Trump, has raised eyebrows.

Raphael Mahaim and Greta Gysin, Green Party MPs, emphasized the importance of examining these actions under Swiss law, which could impose up to five years in prison for offering an undue advantage to foreign public officials.

