Left Menu

EPFO Officers Oppose Deputation Clause in Cadre Restructuring Panel

The EPFO Officers' Association has urged the withdrawal of a clause allowing deputation in a committee aimed at cadre restructuring. They argue this contradicts past rulings and breaks governance protocols. A legal dispute is ongoing, highlighting tensions within the EPFO over its future structure and governance processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:02 IST
EPFO Officers Oppose Deputation Clause in Cadre Restructuring Panel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The EPFO Officers' Association is challenging the inclusion of a deputation clause in a newly formed cadre restructuring committee. They argue that this clause undermines previous legal victories against deputation practices.

In a letter to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's Central Provident Fund Commissioner, the association highlights the contentious nature of this clause, fearing it may compromise the effectiveness and integrity of the EPFO.

Raising concerns over governance and protocol, the union calls for the immediate removal of the clause, urging a pause on committee meetings until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

Transforming the Indian Army: Vision for a Future-Ready Force

 India
2
Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exempted.

Assam assembly passes bill to ban polygamy; tribals, 6th schedule areas exem...

 India
3
Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

Gujarat Conclave Sparks Future Vision

 India
4
Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

Yogi Adityanath Reviews Progress on India's Largest Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025