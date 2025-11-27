EPFO Officers Oppose Deputation Clause in Cadre Restructuring Panel

The EPFO Officers' Association is challenging the inclusion of a deputation clause in a newly formed cadre restructuring committee. They argue that this clause undermines previous legal victories against deputation practices.

In a letter to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation's Central Provident Fund Commissioner, the association highlights the contentious nature of this clause, fearing it may compromise the effectiveness and integrity of the EPFO.

Raising concerns over governance and protocol, the union calls for the immediate removal of the clause, urging a pause on committee meetings until their demands are addressed.

