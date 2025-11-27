Macron Introduces New Youth Military Service Amid Rising Global Tensions

President Emmanuel Macron, addressing growing global uncertainties, has revealed plans for a voluntary youth military service set to commence by mid-2026. Intended to bolster France's defensive posture, this initiative is a strategic shift as European nations reconsider their security policies amid evolving threats.

Macron emphasized the importance of this program, open to 18 to 19-year-olds, which aims to develop a robust military response without reverting to mandatory conscription. The initiative will initially engage 3,000 participants, with ambitions to expand to 50,000 by 2036, reflecting a significant investment in national security.

The announcement arrives in the context of broader European efforts to fortify military readiness, responding to shifting U.S. priorities and Russian assertiveness. Despite recent controversial comments by France's armed forces chief, Macron reassured the public of France's focus on strengthening domestic security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)