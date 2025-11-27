Left Menu

Tragic Hit-and-Run: Two Pedestrians Killed in West Delhi

Two pedestrians, including a 74-year-old man, were killed in a hit-and-run accident in West Delhi. The incident occurred near Jakhira Gol Chakkar when a speeding Tata Tiago ran over them. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating to track down the missing driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck West Delhi when a speeding car allegedly ran over two pedestrians near Jakhira Gol Chakkar, resulting in their deaths. The incident unfolded on Wednesday around 6.10 pm, prompting an immediate response from local police.

Initial reports revealed that a Tata Tiago was abandoned at the scene, with the driver nowhere to be found. The victims, identified as Munni Raj (48) and Surajpal (74), had been transported to RML hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Law enforcement has launched a thorough investigation, scrutinizing CCTV footage to track and apprehend the absconding driver. An FIR has been filed, and police teams are diligently pursuing leads to bring justice to the victims.

