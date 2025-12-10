Bilateral Trade Tug-of-War: India's Strategic Stance on US Tariff Demands

In the midst of bilateral trade negotiations, India is advised to remain vigilant about granting duty concessions to the United States, particularly concerning agricultural and GMO products. This caution comes from the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), which emphasizes the importance of a balanced trade dialogue.

As discussions proceed, India should hold off on making commitments until the US Supreme Court clarifies President Trump's authority on tariffs, a ruling poised to significantly influence negotiations. The GTRI asserts that if true partnership is desired, the US should halve its punitive tariffs on Indian exports, especially given the resolution of the Russian oil issue.

Currently, the trade talks are dominated by US demands for access to India's market for farm products, while Indian export market access remains uncertain. The US's readiness to engage with India, despite challenging negotiations in the past, signals the potential for a viable export partnership, albeit contingent upon mutual concessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)