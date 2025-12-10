Supriya Sahu: Champion of the Earth and Pioneer of Environmental Transformations

In a significant recognition, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has awarded IAS officer Supriya Sahu the prestigious title of 'Champion of the Earth'.

Known for her 'pioneering and long-standing work', Sahu has addressed major environmental challenges across India, particularly during her tenure in Tamil Nadu's environment department.

Her impactful initiatives include 'Operation Blue Mountain' to mitigate plastic pollution and the 'Cool Roof Project' for combatting urban heat. Her efforts extend to biodiversity restoration and innovative sustainable cooling solutions, resonating her commitment to solving global environmental crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)