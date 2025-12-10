Left Menu

Supriya Sahu: Champion of the Earth and Pioneer of Environmental Transformations

Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer and additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu, has been named a 'Champion of the Earth' by UNEP for her efforts in environmental conservation. With initiatives like 'Operation Blue Mountain' and the 'Cool Roof Project', she strives to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:32 IST
Supriya Sahu: Champion of the Earth and Pioneer of Environmental Transformations
Supriya Sahu
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant recognition, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has awarded IAS officer Supriya Sahu the prestigious title of 'Champion of the Earth'.

Known for her 'pioneering and long-standing work', Sahu has addressed major environmental challenges across India, particularly during her tenure in Tamil Nadu's environment department.

Her impactful initiatives include 'Operation Blue Mountain' to mitigate plastic pollution and the 'Cool Roof Project' for combatting urban heat. Her efforts extend to biodiversity restoration and innovative sustainable cooling solutions, resonating her commitment to solving global environmental crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025