Supriya Sahu: Champion of the Earth and Pioneer of Environmental Transformations
Supriya Sahu, an IAS officer and additional chief secretary in Tamil Nadu, has been named a 'Champion of the Earth' by UNEP for her efforts in environmental conservation. With initiatives like 'Operation Blue Mountain' and the 'Cool Roof Project', she strives to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.
In a significant recognition, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has awarded IAS officer Supriya Sahu the prestigious title of 'Champion of the Earth'.
Known for her 'pioneering and long-standing work', Sahu has addressed major environmental challenges across India, particularly during her tenure in Tamil Nadu's environment department.
Her impactful initiatives include 'Operation Blue Mountain' to mitigate plastic pollution and the 'Cool Roof Project' for combatting urban heat. Her efforts extend to biodiversity restoration and innovative sustainable cooling solutions, resonating her commitment to solving global environmental crises.
