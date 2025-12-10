Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles

A federal judge in California has ordered an end to Donald Trump's controversial deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, instructing that control be returned to the state's Democratic governor. The judge found that the Republican president exceeded his authority by intervening in state-controlled military operations.

The ruling, issued by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, marks a legal setback for Trump. It directly challenges his efforts to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic-controlled cities under the pretense of maintaining order during protests against federal immigration authorities. The judge asserted there was no evidence of rebellion justifying the deployment.

Breyer criticized the administration for an overly broad interpretation of presidential authority, emphasizing the government's system of checks and balances. The lawsuit, filed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, aimed to prevent the Trump's administration from enforcing federal control over California National Guard troops until 2026.

