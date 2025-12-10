Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles

A federal judge has ordered the end of Donald Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles. The judge ruled that Trump exceeded his authority by controlling California's National Guard during protests against federal immigration policies. The decision is a setback for Trump's use of military powers domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:32 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Los Angeles
Donald Trump

A federal judge in California has ordered an end to Donald Trump's controversial deployment of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, instructing that control be returned to the state's Democratic governor. The judge found that the Republican president exceeded his authority by intervening in state-controlled military operations.

The ruling, issued by San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, marks a legal setback for Trump. It directly challenges his efforts to deploy National Guard troops to Democratic-controlled cities under the pretense of maintaining order during protests against federal immigration authorities. The judge asserted there was no evidence of rebellion justifying the deployment.

Breyer criticized the administration for an overly broad interpretation of presidential authority, emphasizing the government's system of checks and balances. The lawsuit, filed by California Governor Gavin Newsom, aimed to prevent the Trump's administration from enforcing federal control over California National Guard troops until 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025