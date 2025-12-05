Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Crashes into Potato-Laden Trolley

A fatal accident occurred near Khelam village where a speeding car hit a tractor-trolley. Two people died, and six others, including a child, were injured. Police and local residents rescued the trapped passengers. The cleanup allowed for immediate traffic restoration, and the deceased's bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 05-12-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident claimed two lives and left six others injured, including a child, after a speeding car collided with a potato-laden tractor-trolley near Khelam village. The incident occurred Thursday night, according to police reports.

The car, driven by Shekhar Singh, crashed into the trolley's rear, crushing the vehicle's front end and trapping its passengers. Despite quick intervention by police and locals, Singh died on the spot, and Dhanush Pal later succumbed to his injuries.

Police confirmed that the injured, including Singh's son, were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Normal traffic resumed once the wreckage was cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

