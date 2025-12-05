Tragic Collision: Speeding Car Crashes into Potato-Laden Trolley

A tragic road accident claimed two lives and left six others injured, including a child, after a speeding car collided with a potato-laden tractor-trolley near Khelam village. The incident occurred Thursday night, according to police reports.

The car, driven by Shekhar Singh, crashed into the trolley's rear, crushing the vehicle's front end and trapping its passengers. Despite quick intervention by police and locals, Singh died on the spot, and Dhanush Pal later succumbed to his injuries.

Police confirmed that the injured, including Singh's son, were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Normal traffic resumed once the wreckage was cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)