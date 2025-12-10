Mumbai's Cessed Building Controversy: Government Investigates Tender Irregularities
The Maharashtra government launched an inquiry into allegations of irregularities in tenders for repairs of Mumbai's cessed buildings. Congress MLA Amin Patel highlighted the issue in the Legislative Assembly, urging prompt redevelopment action. Several bids quoted significantly below the estimated cost, sparking concerns over contractor practices.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has initiated an inquiry into alleged tender irregularities after bids for repair work on Mumbai's aging and dilapidated buildings were found to be significantly below the estimated price. Accusations of malpractice were raised in the Legislative Assembly, prompting immediate government action.
Congress MLA Amin Patel urged intervention, particularly concerning approximately 16,000 cessed buildings under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). He claimed contractors were exploiting loopholes by constructing illegal floors to profit from the sale of additional flats.
Minister Shambhuraj Desai assured that any suspect contracts would be terminated following an investigation led by Additional Chief Secretary Aseem Gupta. Additionally, Patel called for the lifting of a stay on a legal amendment allowing MHADA to acquire dangerous buildings, citing the risk of collapses during the upcoming monsoon season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- government
- inquiry
- tenders
- irregularities
- Mumbai
- buildings
- MLA
- redevelopment
- MHADA
ALSO READ
Mumbai Customs Crackdown: Hydroponic Weed Worth Crores Seized
Blow to Fraudulent Call Centers: Major Bust in Mumbai
Mumbai Railway Police Recovers Stolen Phones Worth Crores
Cracking Down on Pharma Irregularities: Himachal's Sweep Through Manufacturing Units
Mahayuti's Strategic Push for Mumbai Civic Elections