Kashmir Crackdown: Police Raids Target Jamaat-e-Islami Network
Police conducted extensive raids on Thursday across the Kashmir valley, targeting Jamaat-e-Islami members and associates suspected of anti-national activities. The operation covered several districts, leading to the seizure of electronic devices and documents. This initiative aims to dismantle the region's terror support structures.
On Thursday, police intensified their crackdown on the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) with coordinated raids at multiple locations throughout the Kashmir valley. According to officials, the operation was aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem.
Raids were conducted in districts like Srinagar, Anantnag, Pulwama, and others focusing on residential premises and other locations tied to JeI members. The authorities seized electronic devices, documents, and literature for further examination.
The police action was driven by credible intelligence indicating activities threatening regional stability. Raids stretched to institutions associated with JeI, aiming to neutralize potential threats effectively.
