Kangaroo Court Violence Erupts in West Bengal: Tragic Result

A violent altercation following a 'salishi sabha' meeting in Malda, West Bengal, led to the death of TMC worker Ekramul Sheikh and injured five others. The dispute centered around farmland usage. Police have detained seven individuals as political parties exchange blame over the state's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Englishbazar | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:44 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a kangaroo court meeting in West Bengal's Malda district erupted into violence, resulting in the death of TMC worker Ekramul Sheikh, 45, and injuries to five others. The incident unfolded during a meeting meant to resolve a dispute over farmland use, authorities reported on Thursday.

The deceased, Ekramul Sheikh, was reportedly involved in a longstanding conflict with TMC booth president Samsul Sheikh over tractor access to farmland. The dispute escalated at a meeting held at Rajnagar Model Madrasa, where Samsul allegedly attacked Ekramul with a sharp weapon, according to police sources.

Following the outbreak of violence, police swiftly detained seven individuals. The incident has sparked political tensions, with BJP's district general secretary criticizing the state of policing, while TMC leaders termed it a 'family dispute'. Police investigations are ongoing, with a heavy presence deployed at the scene to prevent further escalation.

