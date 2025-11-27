Left Menu

Denmark Boosts Defense with Major NASAMS Order

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has secured a significant contract valued at 500 million euros from Denmark for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS), enhancing Denmark's defense capabilities. This procurement is part of Denmark's larger initiative to invest in European air defense systems amid growing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:03 IST
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has announced a lucrative deal with Denmark, securing a 500 million euro order for its renowned National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The Norwegian defense firm's contract is set to significantly bolster Denmark's military strength, enhancing its capacity to address modern aerial threats effectively.

This acquisition from Denmark, which marks a substantial part of their 9 billion dollar investment in European-made air defense systems, reflects heightened security challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

