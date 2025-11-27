Denmark Boosts Defense with Major NASAMS Order

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has announced a lucrative deal with Denmark, securing a 500 million euro order for its renowned National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS).

The Norwegian defense firm's contract is set to significantly bolster Denmark's military strength, enhancing its capacity to address modern aerial threats effectively.

This acquisition from Denmark, which marks a substantial part of their 9 billion dollar investment in European-made air defense systems, reflects heightened security challenges in the region.

