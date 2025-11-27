Left Menu

Tribal Unrest in Assam: Students Ignite Protests Against ST Status Decision

The All Bodo Students Union led a torchlight rally in Kokrajhar against Assam's decision to grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities. Joined by various tribal organizations, the protest highlighted concerns about the dilution of rights and identity for existing tribal groups. Student protests disrupted university exams.

In a fiery demonstration, the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) spearheaded a torchlight protest in Kokrajhar, challenging the Assam cabinet's move to confer Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six more communities. The rally drew significant participation from allied tribal groups, reflecting widespread discontent over the government's decision.

Amidst slogans and banners, participants expressed grave concerns about the potential erosion of indigenous tribal rights. The protesters contend that the new policy could significantly undermine the socio-political standing of established ST communities by diluting their constitutional protections.

Meanwhile, student unrest peaked at Bodoland University as protests led to the postponement of final exams. Demonstrators argue that expanding ST status threatens to cripple educational and employment opportunities reserved for current tribal groups. The government's proposal continues to face intense scrutiny and opposition.

