Odisha's Heritage: Honoring 'Baraputras' with Rs 345 Crore Development Plan

The Odisha government has approved a scheme to develop the birthplaces of the state's eminent personalities, known as 'Baraputras,' with an estimated cost of Rs 345 crore. The initiative aims to preserve cultural heritage while promoting local development, along with several other state-approved projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:51 IST
The Odisha government has announced plans to enhance the birthplaces of its esteemed 'Baraputras'—prominent figures like freedom fighters and poets—with a substantial budget of Rs 345 crore. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's cabinet approved this significant cultural project alongside nine other departmental proposals.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja elaborated that the 'Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana' will see the transformation of these personalities' homes and villages into heritage museums enriched with infrastructure like interpretation centers, libraries, and children's parks. This initiative will also support local economies with outlets showcasing indigenous crafts and cuisine.

Additionally, the cabinet endorsed several other projects, including a uniform reservation framework for university teachers, irrigation developments, upgrading ITIs, and supporting domestic installation of smart meters, reflecting a broad commitment to Odisha's economic and cultural advancements.

