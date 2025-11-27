Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis
A newborn has gone missing from Kushinagar's SNCU, sparking a police investigation. Nine staff, including top officials, face accusations of negligence. Faulty CCTV cameras hamper progress. An inquiry committee aims to identify the lapses in security. The baby's mysterious disappearance has left parents and officials on edge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A newborn vanished from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at a government medical college in Kushinagar, leading to a police investigation.
The incident has resulted in accusations against nine staff members, including senior officials, as suspicions of negligence loom large.
With CCTV cameras non-functional, a three-member inquiry team is probing into the mysterious disappearance to ascertain security lapses.
