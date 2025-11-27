Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis

A newborn vanished from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at a government medical college in Kushinagar, leading to a police investigation.

The incident has resulted in accusations against nine staff members, including senior officials, as suspicions of negligence loom large.

With CCTV cameras non-functional, a three-member inquiry team is probing into the mysterious disappearance to ascertain security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)