Left Menu

Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis

A newborn has gone missing from Kushinagar's SNCU, sparking a police investigation. Nine staff, including top officials, face accusations of negligence. Faulty CCTV cameras hamper progress. An inquiry committee aims to identify the lapses in security. The baby's mysterious disappearance has left parents and officials on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:27 IST
Newborn Vanishes: Kushinagar Medical College in Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn vanished from the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at a government medical college in Kushinagar, leading to a police investigation.

The incident has resulted in accusations against nine staff members, including senior officials, as suspicions of negligence loom large.

With CCTV cameras non-functional, a three-member inquiry team is probing into the mysterious disappearance to ascertain security lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

Historic First: Kashmiri Translation of India's Constitution Unveiled

 India
2
Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

Brazil Seeks U.S. Alliance to Combat Crime in Fuel Sector

 Global
3
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
4
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025