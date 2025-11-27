Left Menu

Viral Video Triggers Outrage and Police Action in Jammu

A video showing an assault on a school bus driver near Jammu has gone viral, leading to public outrage and police intervention. The video depicts individuals assaulting the driver after their vehicle was allegedly grazed by the bus. Authorities have registered an FIR and are pursuing the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a school bus driver being assaulted near Jammu has taken the internet by storm, prompting swift police response. The footage shows individuals stopping the bus and attacking the driver after their vehicle was allegedly touched by the bus.

The incident, captured on Thursday, erupted in public outrage when it spread across social media platforms. Concerned citizens reported the matter to the Sidhra police post prompting law enforcement to take immediate action.

Police officials confirmed that an FIR has been lodged at the Nagrota police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. A manhunt is underway to identify and capture the suspects involved in this act of violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

