ACB Cracks Down on Senior Government Officer in Corruption Probe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu and Kashmir took decisive action on Thursday by booking a senior government official involved in a corruption scandal. Multiple raids were conducted across four locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

This crackdown followed a tip-off leading to an investigation into Malik Tahir Gani, the Director of State Motor Garages. Allegations revealed that Gani amassed assets significantly beyond his known income sources during his tenure as Assistant Regional Transport Officer and in his current role.

The ACB spokesperson confirmed that luxurious properties, shopping complexes, and numerous bank accounts were discovered under Gani's and his relatives' names. With a prima facie case of criminal misconduct established, charges were filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, signaling ongoing investigations.