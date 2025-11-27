PM Modi Opens Skyroot’s Infinity Campus, Hails India’s Private Space Revolution

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus in Hyderabad, Telangana, through video conferencing, marking a historic milestone in India’s growing private space sector. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the nation is witnessing an unprecedented era of opportunity in space, driven by youth-led innovation, bold entrepreneurship, and transformative reforms that have opened the sector to private participation.

India’s New Space Era: Private Sector Takes Centre Stage

Calling Skyroot’s Infinity Campus a symbol of India’s new thinking, innovation, and youth power, Shri Modi said the rise of private space startups is reshaping India’s space ecosystem. He highlighted that India, long known for its resource-limited yet visionary beginnings in space, has now become a global force in reliable and cost-effective launch technology.

He praised Skyroot founders Shri Pawan Kumar Chandana and Shri Naga Bharath Daka, whose journey from young engineers to national trailblazers reflects the courage and risk-taking spirit of India’s youth. “Their success inspires thousands across the country,” he said.

From Bicycle-Borne Rockets to Global Leadership

Recalling India’s humble beginnings—where rocket equipment was once transported on bicycles and bullock carts—the Prime Minister said India’s progress into a spacefaring nation proves that dreams grow not by resources but by resolve.

He lauded ISRO for playing a pivotal role for decades, building a solid foundation of credibility, capability, and value, enabling India to stand apart in the global space community.

Space: The Backbone of Modern India

Shri Modi pointed out that space technology today powers:

Communication networks

Precision agriculture

Marine and border surveillance

Urban planning

Weather forecasting

Disaster management

National security

With this expanded relevance, the government undertook historic reforms, including a new Space Policy and the creation of IN-SPACe, enabling startups to access ISRO’s launch pads, testing facilities, and cutting-edge technology.

“In the last six to seven years, India has transformed its space sector into an open, cooperative, and innovation-driven ecosystem,” he said.

Gen-Z Drives the Private Space Revolution

Emphasizing that India’s youth place national interest above all, the Prime Minister noted that over 300 space startups have emerged since reforms began—many founded by small teams working out of makeshift labs or rented rooms, fueled by determination and creativity.

“This spirit has given birth to the Private Space Revolution in India,” he declared.

Today, young engineers are innovating in:

Propulsion and engine design

Composite materials

Cryogenic and semi-cryogenic stages

Satellite platforms

High-precision avionics

Reusable launch technology

The PM said India's space startups are gaining recognition worldwide and attracting global investors.

Skyroot’s Infinity Campus: A Launchpad for Future Space Leaders

Skyroot’s newly inaugurated Infinity Campus will serve as:

A hub for advanced rocket development

A collaborative space for engineers, scientists, and designers

A facility equipped for testing next-generation propulsion systems

A centre supporting India’s private small-satellite launch industry

With global demand for small satellites rising, the Prime Minister said India is poised to capture a significant share of the launch market.

India: A Trusted Partner for the Global Space Economy

Shri Modi said India is among the few nations with:

Deep technical expertise

A robust manufacturing ecosystem

World-class launch sites

Skilled engineers

Proven cost-efficient solutions

“Companies worldwide want to manufacture satellites in India, take launch services from India, and collaborate with Indian innovators,” he said, urging the nation to seize this global opportunity.

India’s Broader Startup Revolution: From Apps to Deep-Tech

The Prime Minister connected space innovations to India’s wider startup boom, which now spans:

FinTech

AgriTech

HealthTech

EduTech

ClimateTech

DefenseTech

With more than 1.5 lakh registered startups and several unicorns emerging from small towns, he said India has become the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world.

He highlighted the country’s rapid shift from an app-based startup culture to deep-tech, hardware, and manufacturing innovation, driven by national missions in semiconductors, electronics, and AI.

Semiconductor & Nuclear Reforms: India’s Big Technological Leap

The Prime Minister underscored the government’s historic semiconductor manufacturing push, pointing to:

Emerging fabrication units

Design hubs

Chip manufacturing plants

A strengthening electronics value chain

He also announced India’s move to open the nuclear sector to private innovation, particularly in:

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs)

Advanced nuclear technologies

Zero-emission energy systems

These reforms, he said, will boost India’s tech leadership and ensure energy security for decades.

Big Push for Research: Foundation for Future Innovation

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to research-led growth, the PM highlighted major initiatives:

National Research Foundation (NRF)

One Nation, One Subscription for global journal access

₹1 lakh crore RDI Fund

10,000+ Atal Tinkering Labs, with 50,000 more planned

He said these initiatives will motivate millions of students to pursue scientific discovery and innovation.

India’s Five-Year Space Targets

The Prime Minister reiterated India’s upcoming goals:

Major expansion in satellite launch capacity

Creation of five new space-sector unicorns

Strengthening private launch vehicle capability

Advancing cost-effective rocket technologies

He said Skyroot’s progress shows India is firmly on track to achieve these ambitions.

A Call to Make the 21st Century “India’s Century”

Assuring full government support to every scientist, engineer, entrepreneur, and startup, the Prime Minister urged the youth to lead India into a new era of leadership.

He concluded: “Let us make this century the century of India—on Earth and in space.”

Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries were present for the inauguration ceremony.