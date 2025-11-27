Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

A man, Deepak Verma alias Kukkie, was arrested for allegedly murdering his brother, Sachin, during a family dispute in Brahmpuri. The incident occurred late at night over a domestic argument. The authorities have detained Deepak, who confessed to stabbing his brother using a kitchen knife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:56 IST
A 44-year-old man, Deepak Verma, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger brother in Brahmpuri, police officials confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday night, highlighting a domestic conflict turned violent.

Authorities report that the siblings were embroiled in an argument around 10.30 p.m., leading to Deepak allegedly using a kitchen knife to fatally injure his brother, Sachin. The latter was immediately rushed to a local district hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The Brahmpuri police responded swiftly, charging Deepak under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Evidence collection was prompt as the suspected weapon, a common household knife, was seized from the scene. Deepak confessed during questioning, pointing to recurring domestic disputes as the catalyst for the tragic incident.

