Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

A 44-year-old man, Deepak Verma, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his younger brother in Brahmpuri, police officials confirmed. The tragic incident unfolded late Wednesday night, highlighting a domestic conflict turned violent.

Authorities report that the siblings were embroiled in an argument around 10.30 p.m., leading to Deepak allegedly using a kitchen knife to fatally injure his brother, Sachin. The latter was immediately rushed to a local district hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

The Brahmpuri police responded swiftly, charging Deepak under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Evidence collection was prompt as the suspected weapon, a common household knife, was seized from the scene. Deepak confessed during questioning, pointing to recurring domestic disputes as the catalyst for the tragic incident.