Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

The Assam assembly has passed a significant bill aimed at banning polygamy, marking a step towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who pushed for the legislation, stated his commitment to enact the UCC if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

The bill exempts individuals from Scheduled Tribes and regions under the Sixth Schedule, maintaining respect for customary laws in these areas. Despite amendments proposed by opposition parties, the bill aims to empower women and address gender biases, according to Sarma. The legislation seeks to challenge the status quo of various religious practices.

Sarma emphasized the need for autonomy in tribal regions and highlighted that even for Muslim Personal Laws, the government initiated a review for potential alignment with state policy. The bill has sparked debate, with critics alleging it may incite communal division ahead of elections. However, the government remains steadfast in its mission for gender justice.