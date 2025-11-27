Left Menu

Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

The Assam assembly has passed a bill banning polygamy, aligning it with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision for a Uniform Civil Code. The bill exempts Scheduled Tribe communities and Sixth Schedule areas. Despite opposition amendments, the bill aims to address gender equality and challenge customary marriage practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam assembly has passed a significant bill aimed at banning polygamy, marking a step towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who pushed for the legislation, stated his commitment to enact the UCC if re-elected in the upcoming assembly elections.

The bill exempts individuals from Scheduled Tribes and regions under the Sixth Schedule, maintaining respect for customary laws in these areas. Despite amendments proposed by opposition parties, the bill aims to empower women and address gender biases, according to Sarma. The legislation seeks to challenge the status quo of various religious practices.

Sarma emphasized the need for autonomy in tribal regions and highlighted that even for Muslim Personal Laws, the government initiated a review for potential alignment with state policy. The bill has sparked debate, with critics alleging it may incite communal division ahead of elections. However, the government remains steadfast in its mission for gender justice.

